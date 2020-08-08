https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/dan-crenshaw-blasts-teen-vogue-op-ed-advocating-end-private-property-rights/

(FOX NEWS) U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, blasted Teen Vogue on Thursday over a July column in which the writer advocates for the eventual end of private property rights.

“Just wondering if anyone sees any issues with our next generation reading Marxist propaganda in popular teen magazines…?” Crenshaw, who has represented the Houston-area 2nd Congressional District of Texas since 2019, wrote on Twitter.

Columnist Kandist Mallett, who has recently focused on issues related to racial injustice protests, centered her argument around those struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic — such as those dealing with rent and eviction issues.

“It’s been four months since the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic first highlighted the failures of capitalism and the incompetence of the United States government,” Mallett wrote in the piece, which was titled “An Eviction Crisis Is Coming — We Need to Treat Housing as a Right.”

