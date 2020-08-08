http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QbhjdaDWcSc/

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) stated that the biggest threat to the HEROES Act is the money in the bill “to protect our elections, to stand up the Post Office,” and “the fact that Democrats are not going to compromise on having monies to make sure that people can vote safely.” She also stated that if Republicans could get House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to eliminate the election funding in the bill, “they would move the HEROES package through a lot faster.”

Moore said, “I’ll tell you, the greatest threat to the — our HEROES package to try to give people some relief is the fact that we had monies in that bill to protect our elections, to stand up the Post Office, and the greatest threat to that package, I think, is the fact that Democrats are not going to compromise on having monies to make sure that people can vote safely.”

She added, “I think that if they could hold this HEROES package up long enough, or get the — get Nancy and Chuck to relieve them of the election funding, they would move the HEROES package through a lot faster.”

Moore also talked about the economic importance of the Post Office.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

