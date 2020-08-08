https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-nyc-councilman-paul-vallone-credits-hydroxychloroquine-saving-life/

New York City Councilman Paul Vallone came out this week and credited Hydroxychloroquine for saving his life.

The New York Post reported:

A Democratic New York City Councilman says hydroxychloroquine saved his life after a near-fatal run-in with COVID-19 in March. Paul Vallone, who represents northeast Queens, took the drug along with a standard Z-pack — given for bacterial infections — and came back from the brink almost immediately. TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Killer Cuomo Not Only Murdered Thousands of Elderly In Homes, He Also Targeted Adult Care Facilities and Group Homes for People with Disabilities “I couldn’t breathe, very weak, couldn’t get out of bed. My doctor prescribed it. My pharmacy had it. Took it that day and within two to three days I was able to breathe,” Vallone told The Post. “Within a week I was back on my feet.” Though Vallone went public with his coronavirus diagnosis in an April 1 Twitter post, saying he was experiencing “mild symptoms,” his actual condition was considerably more severe. Vallone’s initial prognosis was particularly grim, as he also suffers from sarcoidosis, an auto-immune disease that attacks his lungs. “We were in panic mode when I went down because I didn’t have a lot of immune response,” he said. “I needed something to stay alive.” Hydroxychloroquine “worked for me.”

As we have previously reported — The latest international testing of hydroxychloroquine treatment of coronavirus shows countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of the safe malaria drug.

This means that Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC, the liberal fake news media and the tech giants have been pushing a lie that has had deadly consequences!

America has lost (reportedly) over 150,000 lives.

And that could have been lowered by nearly 80% if HCQ use would have been promoted in the US!

We are talking over 100,000 American lives could have been saved!

On Wednesday night Dr. Ramin Osoui went on with Laura Ingraham to discuss this study that involves the populations of 2 billion people.

Dr. Ramin Oskoui says there needs to be consequences for such glaring and deadly errors that cost tens of thousands of lives.

Dr. Oskoui: It’s really devastating to Dr. Fauci, Dr. Hahn, Dr. Redfield and their performance. I think not only should they be embarrassed but I think they really need to be held to account… Physicians have a fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interests of their patients.

Please take the time to listen to this.

It could save your life!

