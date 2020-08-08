https://flagandcross.com/msnbc-dems-speculate-gop-senator-in-cahoots-with-russia-to-sabotage-biden-watch/

The radically far-left mainstream media has made it abundantly clear that they’re not about to let up, anytime soon. They will continue to pound away at Republicans, while standing up for Democrats – no matter the situation.

The fact that these people refuse to do their job and report the news accurately speaks volumes. To them, opinion overrides fact.

Then again, what brings in ratings? Telling the truth about all the good things the GOP stands for, or playing to the emotions of political novices?

Video: Here are five different soundbites over the past hour of MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace (along with Eric Swalwell and Jeremy Bash) openly speculating/suggesting Republican Senator Ron Johnson is in "cahoots" with the Russians to take down Joe Biden and reelect Trump pic.twitter.com/lDI8jURe6g — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2020

This is straight-up gaslighting by CBS and Ed O’Keefe on Biden’s racist comments about the African-American community being a monolith, explaining them away by taking Biden at his word because, wink, wink, Trump is way worse than him. pic.twitter.com/hIDK1LzC7v — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2020

And this is pretty ridiculous…

Berman admits in this clip that Biden said “the African-American community is not diverse.” Berman admits that the statement was “factually incorrect.” The chyron still reads “Trump claims Biden insulted black community.”

pic.twitter.com/Rvblyv17uK — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 7, 2020

