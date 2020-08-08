https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/08/07/doctor-who-tested-trump-sounds-off-wheres-the-liberal-media-on-bidens-cognitive-test-957035

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson blasted the media in a social media post on Thursday for its failure to insist that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden take a cognitive test.

In a Twitter post, Jackson — who is currently running for a U.S. congressional seat in Texas — suggested that the “liberal media” sought to ruin his reputation and career following a glowing review of President Donald Trump’s mental state after he administered a cognitive test he said many in the media at the time claimed was “too easy.”

“When @realDonaldTrump scored 100% on the cognitive test I gave him, the liberal media tried to destroy my career because they said the test I gave him was ‘too easy.’ Well where’s the liberal media now for Biden? Why won’t he take a cognitive test?” Jackson wrote.

When @realDonaldTrump scored 100% on the cognitive test I gave him, the liberal media tried to destroy my career because they said the test I gave him was “too easy.” Well where’s the liberal media now for Biden? Why won’t he take a cognitive test? pic.twitter.com/hwByM1Ey0r — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) August 6, 2020

As for Biden, Jackson doesn’t believe the presumptive Dem nominee has the “cognitive ability to be our commander in chief.” Biden’s apparent decline is becoming ‘more obvious’ every day, he noted.

In January 2018, Jackson attested to the president’s mental and physical fitness, which drew criticism from many in the Washington-New York City media corridor.

“I have no concerns about his cognitive ability,” Jackson said during a press conference, adding that Trump could stand to lose “10-15 pounds.”

Jackson specifically fielded questions about the president’s mental acuity, noting that he aced the test he’d been administered.

“Are you ruling things out like early-onset Alzheimer’s, dementia-like symptoms?” one reporter asked.

“The fact that the president got 30 out of 30 on that exam I think there’s no indication he has any cognitive issues,” Jackson responded.

Reporter to Dr. Ronny Jackson: “Are you ruling things out early onset Alzheimer’s, dementia?” Jackson’s response: “The fact that the president got 30 out of 30 on that exam I think there’s no indication he has any cognitive issues” pic.twitter.com/tnLM0mVhps — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 16, 2018

The then-White House doctor was talking about the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), a mental acuity test designed to detect a decline in someone’s mental capabilities.

“The president is very sharp,” he added.

Trump is the first president to have taken the MOCA, which came amid increasingly shrill accusations from Democrats and the Washington media that the president was somehow mentally unfit for the office.

Jackson’s diagnosis of the president’s mental fitness has been corroborated by Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News contributor and internist.

“I spent an hour with the president. That’s not a cognitive exam, but at least that was in person — that wasn’t via a video screen. And I got an impression of somebody that’s very cognitively advanced in terms of the president,” Siegel told host Sean Hannity Wednesday, regarding a recent interview he did with the president.

Jackson’s tweet comes as Biden’s mental acuity is increasingly questionable as evidenced by his clear inability to articulate himself during conversations and interviews.

Also, health experts have noted that Biden’s often-combative demeanor is another sign of someone who may be suffering from early-stage dementia or other mental disorder.

Earlier this week, another Fox News contributor, podcaster and former Secret Service Agent, Dan Bongino, said “people close to the situation” were growing increasingly concerned about Biden’s mental condition.

“Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask. The Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon,” he tweeted.

‘Not a joke’: Insiders tell Bongino Biden’s cognitive decline rapidly worsening, getting harder to mask https://t.co/16BaFZWYb1 pic.twitter.com/GbJUXBumFf — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) August 3, 2020

Late last month, Hollywood star James Woods tweeted a video clip of Biden being led by a campaign aid, suggesting he is growing increasingly infirm.

Is a nurse going to walk him to the debate podium as well? pic.twitter.com/ihJPOCauZi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 29, 2020

