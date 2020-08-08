https://www.westernjournal.com/evangelicals-trump-defy-nv-church-restrictions-holding-service-casino/
In Nevada, you can’t have more than 50 people meet for a religious service. However, the state’s lifeblood — casinos — can operate at 50 percent capacity, a much less strict restriction. If you’re Evangelicals for Trump, there’s an easy workaround to that: Hold a church service in a Las Vegas casino. The event took…
