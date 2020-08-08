https://babylonbee.com/news/exclusive-interview-joe-biden-talks-to-the-bee/
This is a partial transcript of an interview of presidential candidate Joe Biden by The Babylon Bee Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann and Creative Director Ethan Nicolle.
—
KYLE: “Today we have a very special guest: Joe Biden, who is running for president. Would you like to say hello, Joe?”
ETHAN: “Heh. ‘Hello, Joe!’”
BIDEN: “Who are you again? What radio station will this be on?”
ETHAN: “It’s a podcast.”
BIDEN: “What is that? Is that like the YouTube?”
KYLE: “Sure. Sorta. So you used to be vice president?”
BIDEN: “Yeah.”
KYLE: “To Obama, right?”
BIDEN: “Who? Oh, yeah, him. Yeah. Nice guy. Very clean.”
KYLE: “And he was black, but you’re white right?”
ETHAN: “Is that allowed?”
KYLE: “I don’t think they have to match.”
ETHAN: “But then if he has to replace the president, everyone will notice.”
KYLE: “I guess that makes sense. So, Mr. Biden, as president, are you going to try to trick people into thinking you’re immortal?”
BIDEN: “What is this? This is a bunch of malarkey.”
KYLE: “Whoa. Hey. That is uncalled for, sir. I have never once been accused of malarkey, and I won’t stand for it.”
ETHAN: “I don’t know what malarkey is.”
BIDEN: “Listen, you couple of crumb bums, I’m not going to put up with your shenanigans. You’re trying to ambush me. And what’s that big bee doing on the wall? Is that a threat?”
KYLE: “This is just supposed to be a fun interview. Let’s all be friends here and especially don’t accuse anyone of malarkey.”
ETHAN: “Maybe I’ll just get to the questions. So, you were vice president for eight years. What does a vice president do? Because I don’t remember hearing about you doing anything.”
BIDEN: “I’ll show you what I do, you little [FLOWERBED]… Wait! What just happened? I didn’t say flowerbed. I said [FLOWERBED]. It happened again!”
KYLE: “That’s just our censor. We’re a Christian podcast. We don’t like any swearing. So we bleep it out with other words like ‘flowerbed.'”
BIDEN: “You’re changing my words. You somehow got in my [FLOWERBED] head and are changing my words! You’re trying to make me think I’m crazy. You got the things going on me with the words.”
KYLE: “Sorry, what?”
BIDEN: “Stop staring at me with your eyes!”
ETHAN: “Our eyes?”
BIDEN: “That’s how you’re doing it, isn’t it? I bet if I jam out your eyes with my pen, it will break the [FLOWERBED] spell.”
KYLE: “Cheese it! He’s getting old man crazy!”
(The sounds of a scuffle ensue)
Breaking: PayPal Now Available
Many of you told us you wouldn’t subscribe until we offered PayPal as a payment option. You apparently weren’t bluffing, so we finally caved and added PayPal. Now — like the unbeliever faced with God’s invisible qualities displayed in nature — you are without excuse.
10 Irrefutable Atheist Arguments That Will Explode Your Feeble Christian Brain
Sorry Excuse For A Man Asks For Help At Home Depot