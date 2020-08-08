https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/florida-caretakeer-arrested-violently-beating-disabled-elderly-man-horrifying-video/

A 19-year-old Florida caretaker has been arrested for violently beating an 88-year-old disabled man that he was hired to take care of.

Jonah Delgado was caught on video verbally abusing the frail old man, violently dragging him out of his wheelchair, punching him in the stomach three times, and repeatedly slapping him in the face.

The man requires full time care for basic needs and Delgado was hired to provide it. The incident was caught on camera on August 5 by a home surveillance system.

“The teen caretaker appears to be listening to music while he attempts to clean the man, pulling him in and out of the chair and slapping him in the face, head and stomach as the man becomes entangled in Delgado’s earbud cords, yanking them from his ears,” the Tampa Bay Times reported. “Later, investigators said Delgado pushed the victim into the bed and punched him in the stomach three times. Detectives worked quickly to obtain an arrest warrant for Delgado, who was taken into custody around midnight Wednesday by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.”

“You’re a f**ing idiot! Like how stupid are you?” Delgado screams as he abuses the man.

Delgado was arrested on Wednesday in Hillsborough County and charged with abuse of an elderly or disabled adult and battery.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister called Delgado’s actions “deplorable, unacceptable and disturbing” in a statement.

“Delgado was trusted to take care of this man and to protect him,” the Sheriff’s office said. “He not only broke this trust but put this man in direct danger with his actions.”

