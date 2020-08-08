https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-new-york-city-mayor-trump-attorney-rudy-giuliani-buries-biden-campaign-awesome-letter/

The former Mayor of New York and current attorney for President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, trolled the Biden campaign recently in a big way.

Rudi Giuliani sent a letter to the Debate Commission asking that Biden appear live in person for the debates with President Trump.  In the letter Rudy trolled the former VP

The address Rudy used for Biden is “Basement”!  Then when reporting on the response from the commission, the Trump Team posted the following:

The Debate commission leaves door open to revised debate schedule if Biden agrees

This has to be one of the greatest trolls of all time. 

Trump wins.

