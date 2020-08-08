https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-new-york-city-mayor-trump-attorney-rudy-giuliani-buries-biden-campaign-awesome-letter/

The former Mayor of New York and current attorney for President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, trolled the Biden campaign recently in a big way.

Rudi Giuliani sent a letter to the Debate Commission asking that Biden appear live in person for the debates with President Trump. In the letter Rudy trolled the former VP

The Trump campaign sent a letter to the Debate Commission to ensure that Joe Biden would appear Live on Stage to Debate. Check the address he used for Joe Biden @RudyGiuliani is a MASTER TROLL pic.twitter.com/ZA8NlupMpM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 7, 2020

The address Rudy used for Biden is “Basement”! Then when reporting on the response from the commission, the Trump Team posted the following:

TRENDING: President Trump Makes Cryptic Remark at Ohio Speech: “I Have a Lot of Enemies…This May Be the Last Time You’ll See Me for a While”

The Debate commission leaves door open to revised debate schedule if Biden agrees

This has to be one of the greatest trolls of all time.

Trump wins.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

