https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/frankly-dont-believe-love-country-trump-rips-democrats-sabotaging-stimulus-talks-part-2-video/

President Trump announced on Saturday he will sign executive orders on China Coronavirus talks.

President Trump RIPPED Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats for holding the talks hostage.

Trump then bashed Democrats for eliminating election safeguards in their proposals.

Democrats also wanted stimulus checks for illegal aliens.

Trump added, “The only way they can win is to cheat… They want to steal the election.”

TRENDING: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Now Begs Criminal Antifa Terrorists to Stay Home So Trump Won’t Use His Failed City in His Ads (VIDEO)

President Trump then said this, “Frankly, I don’t believe they love their country.”



Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]