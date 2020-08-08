http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/18Ty5WX8rhQ/

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich discussed the push made by the progressive left in America to undermine the traditional education system.

Host Laura Ingraham mentioned an effort to eliminate grammar and history because of racism concerns. Gingrich called that a product of the “dumbing down” of the country through three generations of indoctrination and groupthink in America’s education system.

“I think what you’re seeing is the dumbing down of America for three generations, you’re seeing left-wing indoctrination and literally groupthink,” he said. “I do a podcast, and I talk about shut your mouth. There’s an entire series on where the left has told us, say what they want or else. I really think the time has come to take back the schools and to take back the universities. And I think that a lot of governors, frankly, aren’t doing their job when they allow public universities to be run by people who are radically anti-American.”

“So, this is a very dangerous moment in our history,” Gingrich continued. “We are not going to compete with China if we insist on having schools where the unions won’t teach and what they teach isn’t true. And for example, in Baltimore, their entire buildings were not a single student could pass the state exam.”

