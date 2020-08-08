https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/08/good-luck-blaming-trump-for-this-ted-wheeler-portland-police-tweets-indicate-left-media-narrative-about-feds-leaving-the-city-wasnt-entirely-accurate/

It’s been over a week since CBS News reported that things had returned to “mostly peaceful” status in Portland, Oregon as federal agents left the city. However, the Democrat attempts to blame federal involvement in Portland for any unrest in the city were undercut by reports from the police early this morning:

Officers are having rocks and chunks of concrete thrown at them. Individuals in the crowd are shining lasers trying to blind officers. The sound truck is issuing warnings and directions to those participating in the unlawful assembly to disperse. (continued) — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 8, 2020

We apologize to the neighbors who are disturbed by the loudspeaker on the sound truck. We know it’s late. We have to keep our distance to avoid the items being used as weapons against us. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 8, 2020

It seems as if we were told something else would happen:

Remember when we were told this would stop when the Feds left. https://t.co/MhDc2EkSsG — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 8, 2020

I thought the “protests” magically ended when the feds left? https://t.co/IiDmRo1fu2 — Bradford Traywick (@MrTraywick) August 8, 2020

Didn’t leftists say that the only reason those violent rioters rioting & threatening to burn down federal buildings were because Trump sent the federal law enforcement??? https://t.co/bZgRS9k0c7 — ケネディ日砂恵 (Hisae Kennedy) (@ImWithMeMyself) August 8, 2020

What gives, Mayor Wheeler?

Portland sounds like a dystopian hellscape, @tedwheeler Good luck blaming Trump for this https://t.co/fAdfLX1ubP — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 8, 2020

All while politicians like Rep. Nadler and Sen. Hirono plug their ears and cover their eyes.

More peaceful protesting going down, I see. — jackdaleydc (@jackdaleydc) August 8, 2020

Sounds peaceful to me https://t.co/kurkvL8uRT — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) August 8, 2020

That’s likely how the MSM will report it.

