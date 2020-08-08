https://www.thedailyfodder.com/2020/08/get-out-of-your-basement-joe-ducey.html

(The Center Square) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is taking some shots at Arizona’s response to the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump hosted Gov. Doug Ducey to the White House.

The Democratic candidate for president tweeted the comments Friday morning.

“President Trump called Arizona ‘a model for applying a science-based approach to the decreasing cases and hospitalizations without implementing a punishing lockdown,’” he said.

“Gov. Ducey is rushing reopening without adequate testing and contact tracing. He’s withholding support for increased testing and making local leaders plead for it. He’s refusing to implement a mask mandate and turning his back on older Americans and those at greater risk.”

Biden went on to say the “Trump-Ducey” response has left Arizona with a nearly 20 percent infection rate, the fifth-highest number of current hospitalizations nationwide, more than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19, more than 183,000 cases, and lengthy delays in test results.

“The truth is that President Trump could have acted months ago to curb this pandemic—it’s obvious he still hasn’t learned his lesson. He continues to ignore the warnings of health experts and we’re all paying the price.”

Ducey gave a candid response.

“Get out of your basement, Joe, and get the facts on Arizona,” Ducey tweeted, noting Arizona’s current positivity rate is below 11 percent, the state’s R0 (rate of spread) is the lowest in the nation, and that the state has more than 380 testing sites.

“The last thing we need is another politician rooting for the virus because it helps them politically. We’ve got enough of that. AZ has more work to do, but we are on the right track thanks to the actions and responsibility of our people. Let’s keep doing what we’re doing.”

