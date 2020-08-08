http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qqXoHu9kLBU/

Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Rowland took a stand against cancel culture on Friday, urging people to “stop tryin’ to be God.”

“In this ‘cancel culture’ we live in, I am SO grateful God NEVER canceled me, And I’m sure he could’ve many-a-times!” the R&B singer wrote in a Friday Instagram post.

“Let us TRY to remember NOT to judge others. We HONESTLY don’t have the space nor authority too!” Rowland wrote. “Let us remember to lead With love & kindness, the world has enough negativity, for you to pour more into it! #STOPTRYINTOBEGOD.”

The Destiny’s Child alum posed a question in the caption of the post, asking her 10.3 million Instagram followers, “So what light are you bringing into the world? Please share it with me in the comments below.”

The “Coffee” singer is not the only celebrity to speak out against “cancel culture,” particularly as social media companies move to extinguish opposing views under the guise of “fact-checking.” HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher made waves last week after hosting a panel discussion with former New York Times Opinion editor Bari Weiss and Harper’s Magazine columnist Thomas Chatterton Williams. The discussion centered around an open letter signed by a number of prominent progressive personalities, decrying “cancel culture” and warning that the “free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted.”

“As a guy who did a show called Politically Incorrect and another called Real Time, thank you, because we need a pushback on cancel culture,” Maher said.

Author J.K. Rowling, who signed the letter, has also been the subject of wrath for the woke mob after speaking out on transgender issues, shredding the belief that sex is a social construct.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Cancel culture has also remained prevalent on the small screen, with Hollywood — both literally and figuratively — canceling shows about cops in the midst of Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

“He’s also appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said of President Trump during a press conference last month, noting the cancellation of Cops and Live PD.

“Lego halted the sales of their Lego City Police Station,” she said.

“It’s really unfortunate because I stand with, and the President stands with the 63 percent of Americans who think police officers are one of the most important jobs in this country,” McEnany added.

