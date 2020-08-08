https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/group-sends-hundreds-thousands-potentially-misleading-ballot-applications/

(FOX NEWS) A voter registration group is sending hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballot applications to voters in states that do not automatically mail the ballot applications themselves.

The Center for Voter Information, a 501(c)4 nonprofit advocacy organization, is responsible for the mail-in ballot applications, in an apparent attempt to promote the voting method President Trump has repeatedly condemned.

The mailings contain legitimate ballot applications, but at first glance appear to be from a government source, which is “potentially misleading” for recipients, according to election officials.

