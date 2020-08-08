https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/hackers-deface-reddit-pro-trump-messages/

(ZDNET) A massive hack has hit Reddit today after tens of Reddit channels have been hacked and defaced to show messages in support of Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

The hacks are still ongoing at the time of writing, but we were told Reddit’s security team is aware of the issue and has already begun restoring defaced channels.

A partial list of impacted channels (subreddits) is available below. This includes Reddit channels for the NFL, many TV shows, The Pirate Bay, Disneyland, Disney’s Avengers, several city channels, and more. Combined, the channels have tens of millions of subscribers.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

