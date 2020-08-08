https://thehill.com/homenews/media/511172-hillary-clinton-roasts-nyts-maureen-dowd-over-column

Former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports Trump brushes off view that Russia denigrating Biden: ‘Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than I have’ Kanye West ‘not denying’ his campaign seeks to damage Biden MORE on Saturday jabbed at New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd over her opinion piece that incorrectly stated a woman hadn’t been on the Democratic presidential ticket in 36 years.

“Either @TimKaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again,” Clinton tweeted, referring to Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineEx-USAID employee apologizes, denies sending explosive tweets USAID appointee alleges ‘rampant anti-Christian sentiment’ at agency Frustration builds as negotiators struggle to reach COVID-19 deal MORE (D-Va.), her running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket in 2016.

Either @TimKaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again. https://t.co/J3SSwtkg7x — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 8, 2020

Dowd’s column centered around Geraldine Ferraro, who in 1984 was the first female vice presidential candidate for a major American political party.

Ferraro and Walter Mondale, the Democratic ticket that cycle, lost in a landslide to former President Reagan.

A correction note acknowledging the error was placed at the end of Dowd’s column.

“An earlier version of this column incorrectly stated the history of the Democratic ticket,” it reads. “It has been 36 years since a man chose a woman to run as his vice-president on the Democratic ticket, not 36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket.”

In a tweet seeking to share a corrected version of that detail, the newspaper’s opinion section also incorrectly stated that it had been decades since a man had selected a woman to join the White House ticket. Twitter users quickly pointed out that former Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainCNN’s Ana Navarro to host Biden roundtable on making ‘Trump a one-term president’ Mark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Prominent conservatives question Jerry Falwell Jr. vacation photo MORE (R-Ariz.) had picked former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) to be his running mate in 2008.

The account later tweeted out another version of the corrected tweet, specifying that it had been decades since a man on the “Democratic ticket” had selected a woman as his running mate.

“It has been that long since a [Democratic] man chose a woman to run as his vice president.” *Democratic.* The 2008 Republican nominee for president chose a woman as his VP. pic.twitter.com/gGABLiOz0z — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 8, 2020

Correction: An earlier version of this column incorrectly said it had been 36 years since a man and a woman ran on a Democratic Party ticket. It has been that long since a man chose a woman to run as V.P. on the Democratic ticket. We’ve deleted a tweet that repeated the error. — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) August 8, 2020

All of this comes as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports Whitmer met with Biden days before VP announcement: report Maxine Waters says Biden ‘can’t go home without a Black woman being VP’ MORE, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is expected to pick a woman as his running mate in the coming days. At the top of the shortlist appear to be Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), former national security adviser Susan Rice and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.). If chosen, each of them would make history as the first Black woman to be a vice presidential nominee.

