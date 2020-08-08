https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/maueen-dowd-the-new-york-times-fake-news-democrat/2020/08/08/id/981247

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poked fun at The New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd for writing a man and woman had not run at the same time on the Democratic presidential ticket in 36 years.

“Either @TimKaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again,” Clinton tweeted, referring to her vice presidential running mate in 2016.

Dowd’s column focused on Geraldine Ferraro, who Walter Mondale chose in 1984 as his vice-presidential candidate. That made her the first woman ever picked as a running mate for a major political party in the United States.

While running on the Democratic ticket, Ferraro and Mondale lost to former President Ronald Reagan.

A correction note was appended to Dowd’s column acknowledging the error.

The New York Times later tweeted a correction to that error.

“Correction: An earlier version of this column incorrectly said it had been 36 years since a man and a woman ran on a Democratic Party ticket. It has been that long since a man chose a woman to run as V.P. on the Democratic ticket. We’ve deleted a tweet that repeated the error,” The New York Times finally tweeted correctly.

