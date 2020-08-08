https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/horror-iranian-backed-hezbollah-forces-open-fire-lebanese-protesters-beirut-video/

Massive protests took place in Beirut, Lebanon Saturday following the mega-blast earlier in the week that tore through Lebanon’s capital with the force of an earthquake.

More than 100 people were killed and 4,000 injured after a warehouse exploded near the port in Beirut.

On Saturday tens of thousands took to the streets in Beirut denouncing Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists and their leader Hassan Nasrallah.

August 8—#Beirut, #Lebanon

This video says it all. Protesters are furious over #Iran-backed Hezbollah bringing nothing but death & destruction to their country. Unconfirmed reports claim various Hezbollah officials have fled to Turkey & Syria. pic.twitter.com/xNmuURriBO — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 8, 2020

Hezbollah forces opened fire on the protesters in Beirut today.

Here is more video of militia members firing on the protesters.

Via Heshmat Alavi

August 8—#Beirut, #Lebanon

Militia members, among Lebanese Army units, fire at protesters. I have a feeling these are members of Hezbollah & Al Amal groups, both backed by #Iran.pic.twitter.com/DRHHlDHCJg — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 8, 2020

