Massive protests took place in Beirut, Lebanon Saturday following the mega-blast earlier in the week that tore through Lebanon’s capital with the force of an earthquake.
More than 100 people were killed and 4,000 injured after a warehouse exploded near the port in Beirut.
On Saturday tens of thousands took to the streets in Beirut denouncing Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists and their leader Hassan Nasrallah.
August 8—#Beirut, #Lebanon
This video says it all. Protesters are furious over #Iran-backed Hezbollah bringing nothing but death & destruction to their country.
Unconfirmed reports claim various Hezbollah officials have fled to Turkey & Syria. pic.twitter.com/xNmuURriBO
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 8, 2020
Hezbollah forces opened fire on the protesters in Beirut today.
August 8—#Beirut, #Lebanon
Scenes of #Iran-backed Hezbollah forces opening fire on protesters. pic.twitter.com/ws9dxIuIb9
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 8, 2020
Here is more video of militia members firing on the protesters.
Via Heshmat Alavi
August 8—#Beirut, #Lebanon
Militia members, among Lebanese Army units, fire at protesters.
I have a feeling these are members of Hezbollah & Al Amal groups, both backed by #Iran.pic.twitter.com/DRHHlDHCJg
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 8, 2020