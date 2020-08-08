https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/horror-iranian-backed-hezbollah-forces-open-fire-lebanese-protesters-beirut-video/

Massive protests took place in Beirut, Lebanon Saturday following the mega-blast earlier in the week that tore through Lebanon’s capital with the force of an earthquake.

More than 100 people were killed and 4,000 injured after a warehouse exploded near the port in Beirut.

On Saturday tens of thousands took to the streets in Beirut denouncing Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists and their leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah forces opened fire on the protesters in Beirut today.

Here is more video of militia members firing on the protesters.

Via Heshmat Alavi

