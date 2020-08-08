https://ktla.com/news/local-news/hundreds-of-pro-trump-protesters-march-through-west-hollywood-to-beverly-hills/

Hundreds of pro-Trump protesters took to the streets Saturday, marching from West Hollywood to Beverly Hills.

Video showed the protesters carrying “Trump 2020” banners, American flags and a variety of signs, many apparently meant to encourage liberals to “walk away.”

By 2 p.m., around 400 protesters were gathered at the Beverly Hills sign in Beverly Gardens Park, the Beverly Hills Police Department said.

The department had earlier alerted residents to possible traffic issues in the area related to the protest, describing the demonstration as peaceful.

Organizers for the event, #WalkAway Foundation, said the rally is to speak out against the “destruction of property and lives, the villainization of law enforcement, and the weaponization of tragedies.”

Demonstrators could be heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and chanting “U.S.A.” and “walk away.”

Videos posted to social media showed several in the large gathering without masks, though several others did have face coverings.

