Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was reportedly hit with a $450,000 tax lien last month and paid it off within just a few days despite having “no discernible income.”

The report from The Washington Free Beacon notes that Hunter Biden told a judge in a paternity case that he was broke and unemployed.

Hunter “Biden owed $238,562.76 in state income taxes from 2017 and $215,328.16 in state income taxes from 2018, according to records from the District of Columbia’s Office of Tax and Revenue. The District of Columbia filed a $453,890 lien against him on July 9,” Free Beacon Investigative Reporter Alana Goodman reported Saturday. “The lien is the latest in a series of substantial tax problems members of the Biden family have faced over the years, from Joe’s brother James’s six-figure tax debt in 2015 to multiple liens filed against Joe’s sister Valerie and her husband.”

Goodman notes that the revelation raises questions about Hunter Biden’s finances which have been under the microscope throughout this current election cycle as his father is now the Democratic nominee for president.

“Harvey Bezozi, a tax expert who specializes in large-scale tax debt negotiations, said the only way to get a lien released is to pay the settlement in full—often through a payment plan, penalty abatement, or other compromise with the government—or to prove the lien was filed in error,” the report added. “He said liens can take months or years to resolve.”

Bezozi said that for the issue to be resolved in just six days indicates that there “had to be some kind of expeditious kind of process for this.” Bezozi also told the Free Beacon that the government rarely files a lien in error.

“The Biden campaign did not respond to questions about how Hunter Biden settled the debt in less than a week and whether he has found gainful employment,” the report added. “The Biden family has been hit with several tax liens over the past few decades.”

This latest story involving Hunter Biden is likely to frustrate the Biden campaign as Joe Biden is seeing his lead in the polls over President Donald Trump rapidly diminish in recent weeks.

In a paternity case last year, Hunter Biden wrote in an affidavit on November 27, “I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019. I currently have significant debts (in part as a result of obligations arising from my divorce which was final in April 2017).”

The case stems from a stripper that Hunter Biden got pregnant while he was living with his deceased brother’s widow, who he was reportedly dating.

Hunter Biden took a DNA test in an apparent attempt to prove that he was not the father of the child, but the test proved the opposite.

“DNA testing has established, ‘with scientific certainty,’ that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts,” The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported. “Hunter Biden, who initially denied having sexual relations with Roberts, eventually agreed to take a DNA test, according to documents filed by Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster.”

