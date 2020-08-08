https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2020/08/08/ilhan-omar-wont-get-prosecuted-for-immigration-fraud-showing-who-really-has-the-privilege-n766805

Here is yet more evidence of the two-tier justice system we have in the United States. A “veteran insider” at the Department of Homeland Security revealed Wednesday that two different federal agencies have investigated Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Ankara) for months, but decided not to prosecute her for immigration fraud, despite clear and readily available evidence that she married her own brother as part of an elaborate immigration scam.

A key clue as to why there will be no prosecution can be seen in the fact that Omar has accused those who have researched her unusual marital arrangements of “Islamophobia.” Ilhan Omar is a leftist, a black person, a woman, and a Muslim. These are the reasons why she will not be prosecuted. Anyone who dared to prosecute her would be excoriated in the establishment media as a racist “Islamophobe”; few have the courage to stand up against that onslaught.

And so Ilhan Omar can do whatever she wants, without fear of suffering any consequences. If you’re skeptical about that, ask yourself what the reaction would be if a conservative Republican Congressman, a white Christian man, was suspected of marrying his sister in order to commit immigration fraud. Do you think everyone would decline to prosecute in that case?

This is flagrant corruption, out in the open for anyone to see. Ilhan Omar is rubbing our noses in America’s current two-tier justice system. If one of the hoi polloi did something like this, he or she would face consequences. But Ilhan Omar knows she is golden. The standards that apply to other people don’t apply to her.

That is also clear from the fact that the curious case of her apparent marriage to her brother is not the only instance in which Omar has been found on the wrong side of the law. The controversial Congresswoman has a lengthy record of utter contempt for the law she has sworn to uphold and defend.

Omar was recently ordered to pay back thousands of dollars of campaign funds that she spent on personal expenses. Minnesota’s Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board called upon Omar to pay her former campaign committee $3,500 that she had improperly appropriated for her personal use. That is on top of the fact that Omar’s campaign has paid $1,600,000 to the E Street Group, a consulting firm that happens to be run by Tim Mynett, Omar’s current husband. Such payments are not, strictly speaking, illegal, but in light of the marital relationship involved, they certainly make no attempt to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.

Nor is that all. Omar has a long record of run-ins with the law. Minnesota’s Alpha News reports that Omar “was arrested in 2013 for trespassing and booked at Hennepin County Jail ‘to prevent further criminal conduct,’ according to a newly uncovered police report.”

Omar had gone, along with a large crowd of other Somalis, to the Hotel Ivy, where former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was staying. Alpha News notes that “according to the police report, hotel staff requested police assistance in clearing the lobby, saying that anyone without a hotel room key was not welcome on the premises and needed to leave immediately. The officer handling the incident said the majority of people who were asked to leave were compliant. However, Omar, when approached, was ‘argumentative’ and refused to leave.”

Even when the other Somalis began to leave, Omar, according to the police report, “remained defiant” and refused to go; finally she was arrested for trespassing.

Then there are the traffic violations. The Minnesota Trial Court Public Access site at one time publicly listed no fewer than twenty-four violations by Omar, the first on May 28, 2009, and the most recent on January 17, 2019, when Omar was a member of the House of Representatives. There were twelve violations in 2016 alone.

None of these traffic arrests were a big deal, although it’s interesting that the list has been taken down. Almost everybody gets a few traffic violations in the course of years of driving. But 24 of them? The sheer number of these violations demonstrates that Ilhan Omar believed, apparently with good reason, that she simply need not have any regard for Minnesota law.

And when one takes into account the trespassing arrest, the campaign finance violations, and the marriage to her brother, a disturbing pattern emerges. Does this Minnesota lawmaker have any respect at all for the law?

She may not feel as if she needs to have any such respect. If you’re a leftist and want to start a not-for-profit organization, no problem. Only conservative organizations got buried in mountains of red tape and hobbled by unexplained delays by the IRS.

If you’re a leftist and start a news website, you’ll have loads of readers referred to your site from Facebook, Twitter, and the rest. Only conservative sites are being systematically blocked.

If you’re a leftist president, you can oversee a corrupt and lawless administration for eight years and then brag about how your presidency was “scandal-free.” You won’t hear a murmur of dissent from an establishment media that worked hard throughout those years to make sure that as few people as possible knew about your scandals.

Ilhan Omar has this leftist privilege thrice-multiplied due to her triple victim status. She can do, quite literally, whatever she wants. And that makes her just one symptom of what is deeply wrong with America today.

