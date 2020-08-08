https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/jerry-falwell-jr-taking-indefinite-leave-absence-liberty-university/

(MEDIAITE) Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking what’s being described as an indefinite leave of absence from his leadership roles at Liberty University.

“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the statement from the university reads.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

