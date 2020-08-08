https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-apologizes-black-community

Presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apologized for insulting comments he made about the black community.

The former vice president posted his apology to his social media account.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all,” Biden tweeted.

“Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place.” he added in a second tweet.

“My commitment to you is this,” Biden concluded, “I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future.”

‘Unlike the African American community’

Critics of the former vice president pounced on the comments that he made on Thursday in a videoconference interview with NPR reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things,” Biden said.

“You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration than you do in Arizona,” he added. “So it’s a very diverse community.”

Biden ostensibly meant to compliment the Hispanic American community, but the comments appeared to disparage the African American community by contrast.

‘What he said is incredible’

The president pressed the issue on Thursday as he spoke with reporters outside the White House.

“Joe Biden this morning, totally disparaged and insulted the black community. What he said is incredible and I don’t know what’s going on with him but it was a very insulting statement he made, and I guess you’ll figure that out, you’ll see in a little while,” he said.

“But it was a great insult to the black community,” Trump concluded.

Biden offered a similar apology in May when he bombastically exclaimed that black people “ain’t black” if they vote for Trump.

Trump also tweeted about the Biden gaffe, but deleted the missive later.

“Sleepy Joe Biden just lost the Black Vote,” he tweeted. “This statement is a disaster from which their is no recovery!”

Here’s CNN on Biden’s apology:

[embedded content]

Biden apologizes for remarks about Black community



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

