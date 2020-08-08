https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-biden-goes-bike-riding-trolls-fox-reporter-vice-president-pick/

Presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden went bike riding Saturday in Rehobeth Beach, Delaware. As Biden rode by a press gaggle, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden if he had chosen a running mate. Biden said, “Yeah, I have.” Doocy asked who it was and as Biden pedaled close to Doocy he looked at him and said, “You!”

Video:

Biden campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo confirmed Biden was making a joke, “Folks, this is clearly a joke. When Vice President Biden has made a decision on who his running mate will be, he will let the American people know. And can confirm, it’s not @pdoocy of @FoxNews.”

Biden and Doocy have a history on the campaign trail with Doocy being one of the few reporters willing to ask Biden challenging questions.

