Presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden went bike riding Saturday in Rehobeth Beach, Delaware. As Biden rode by a press gaggle, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden if he had chosen a running mate. Biden said, “Yeah, I have.” Doocy asked who it was and as Biden pedaled close to Doocy he looked at him and said, “You!”

Biden campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo confirmed Biden was making a joke, “Folks, this is clearly a joke. When Vice President Biden has made a decision on who his running mate will be, he will let the American people know. And can confirm, it’s not @pdoocy of @FoxNews.”

Biden and Doocy have a history on the campaign trail with Doocy being one of the few reporters willing to ask Biden challenging questions.

Bullying Biden demands that Peter Doocy of Fox News “ask the right questions!” Meaning: no questions about his family’s sleazy deals. https://t.co/GXHJJMrGyH pic.twitter.com/kW5nJxwept — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 23, 2019

