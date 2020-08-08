https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-theismann-redskins-washington-nfl/2020/08/08/id/981230

Once tragically breaking his leg in his last NFL game, former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann told Newsmax TV that in all change – like the team’s forced move to be called Washington Football Team – comes opportunity.

“Change is really what life is about right now and I’ve decided not to really use the word change as much as I used the word opportunity,” Theismann told “Saturday Report.“

“It’s an opportunity for a brand new group of young men and an organization to move forward from where they are. It’s happening. To sit there and get all upset about it really isn’t gonna serve any purpose whatsoever, so you just roll with the punches.

“Let’s see what happens. I know there are people that are upset about the name being changed. There are people that are happy that the name is being changed. And you’re not going to please everybody.”

Theismann’s book “How to be a Champion Every Day: 6 Timeless Keys to Success” deals with adversity and how to move forward from a setback by first considering it an “opportunity” – as Theismann said with the name change.

“I’m not sure we’ll always please everybody, but at least we’ll have an idea going forward and get maybe a majority,” Theismann told host Grant Stinchfield.

Theismann pointed not just to cancel culture forcing the name change to the Washington Football Team but also the pervasive global coronavirus pandemic forcing families to huddle together closer than ever, something he stressed Americans should take advantage of as an opportunity through adversity.

