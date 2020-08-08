https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/minneapolis-body-camera-video/2020/08/08/id/981242

A Minnesota judge has ordered the release of body camera footage recorded by police officers charged in the May 25 death of George Floyd, the Associated Press reported.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled Friday body cams of fired Minneapolis cops Thomas Lane and J. Kueng taken the night Floyd died will be publicly available, though the news service said it is unclear when that will be.

The videos were filed with the court last month by Lane’s lawyer, AP reported. A British tabloid last Monday published parts of them.

Floyd died after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he could not breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Tou Thao, Lane, and Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

