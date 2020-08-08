https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/kanye-booted-off-illinois-ballot-amid-thousands-invalid-signatures/

(NEW YORK POST) Yeezy come, Yeezy go.

Kanye West won’t be appearing on the presidential ballot for his home state after election officials in Illinois found that 1,900 of the 3,128 signatures West submitted are invalid.

That leaves the rapper short of the 2,500 needed to be included on the state’s Presidential ballot.

While no reason was given, issues could be fake names or addresses, voters who were not eligible in Illinois, illegible signatures or something else entirely, TMZ notes.

