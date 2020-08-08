https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/08/08/leo-terrell-goes-off-on-%E2%80%98racist%E2%80%99-biden-over-recent-comments-he-has-the-mindset-of-a-plantation-owner%E2%80%99/
About The Author
Related Posts
House Republicans plan to hold one of their biggest annual meetings in Baltimore, a city which Trump says is ‘dangerous’ and ‘filthy’
July 29, 2019
The Great Republican Abdication
April 23, 2019
LSU And Joe Burrow Destroy Oklahoma 63-28 In The Playoff
December 28, 2019
Waiting Out William Barr
April 10, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy