https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bat-jorgensen-rabies/2020/08/08/id/981224

Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen on Friday pulled out of a campaign rally in Jackson, Miss., after being bitten by a bat.

“I will not be able to attend the campaign rally tomorrow morning. I will be getting a rabies vaccine as a precaution after having been bitten by a bat near the start of this campaign tour,” Jorgensen tweeted Friday.

“I have every intention of participating in the FLAME march and I will deliver remarks at the #LetHerSpeak rally in Hattiesburg later in the afternoon.”

Jorgensen, a professor at Clemson University, is still attempting to get on the debate stage against President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

