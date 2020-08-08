https://saraacarter.com/louisville-officers-find-168000-lethal-doses-of-fentanyl-in-a-spare-computer-part/

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville, KY discovered 337 grams of fentanyl worth $17,000 on August 5 in a spare computer part intended to go in a car. While the amount may seem small, it’s enough to kill a person 168,000 times.

The shipment came from Mexico and was intended for Colorado. Officers recognized the package’s potential to be a dug container and opened to find the deadly cache of drugs.

“Even though this shipment may seem like a very small amount, remember two milligrams of this stuff is lethal,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “This seizure showcases the excellent work our officers do every day. This is a dangerous opioid, and our officers were able to prevent this deadly drug from reaching its destination.”

The release notes the discovery is dangerous and adds “officers are extremely careful when confronted with this substance.” This highlights the grave risk CBP officers face on their day-to-day duties.

The substance can leak into the officer’s skin and cause an unintentional overdose just from touching it — just two weeks ago a Gauthier, MS officer had to be hospitalized from touching the dangerous substance.

“Fentanyl and its analogues are synthetic opioids that bind to and activate the opioid receptors in the brain creating analgesic and euphoric effects,” the release reads. The substance is extremely powerful compared to many other drugs officers may come in contact with.

CBP officers protect our nation at every corner and “regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

