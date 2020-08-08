https://justthenews.com/nation/science/magnitude-51-earthquake-rocks-north-carolina-near-border-virginia?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted residents on Sunday morning in North Carolina, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake reportedly was the strongest in the area in more than 100 years, and was felt in surrounding states.

The shaking emanated at 8:07 a.m. from an epicenter near Sparta in the northwestern section of the state, near the border with Virginia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was about 2.3 miles deep, and was preceded by at least four small foreshocks, the group said.

Local residents posted their experiences to social media, reporting fallen items and cracks in roads, but no major injuries.

Some showed fear mixed with humor and bravado.

Steve Lopez tweeted: “Waking up to my bed and walls moving, thinking it was a demon coming for my life, but it was an #earthquake. Did not know This could happen in Charlotte…”

More shocks may be on the way, the geological group said.

“This earthquake could be part of a sequence,” the organization wrote on its website. “An earthquake sequence may have larger and potentially damaging earthquakes in the future, so remember to: Drop, Cover, and Hold on.”

The largest recent earthquake to impact the east coast was the M5.8 Mineral Virginia earthquake on August 23rd, 2011.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

