It’s time yet again for another economics lesson courtesy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
Billionaires need the working class.
The working class does not need billionaires.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2020
Er, who wants to tell her?
‘Billionaires need to fund our massive social programs!!’
‘We don’t need billionaires. They need us!’
‘Billionaires shouldn’t exist!’
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 8, 2020
Something doesn’t quite add up in AOC’s economic belief system.
Says the one who is hell bent on taxing them cause we “need their money”, lol. Okay lady. https://t.co/xT1aoMjqip
— Da Dad (@RogueLeaderLA) August 8, 2020
How are you going to fund all of your taxpayer funded “free” stuff without billionaires? I thought your plan was to tax the shit out of billionaires to help the working class, but now you’re saying the working class doesn’t need billionaires? Make up your mind.
— Cobra Kai-itarian (@Cobratarian) August 8, 2020
… Except for all those times that the billionaires create the jobs and then pay the working class.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 8, 2020
Exceptions to AOC’s theories do apply.
You need billionaires to fund your welfare state. The “working class” will not be able to pay for the elaborate social programs you have planned.
— James (@fergusonmjames) August 8, 2020
Politicians need the working class.
The working class does not need politicians.
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 8, 2020
billionaires make companies that employ the working class. they both work together to create cohesion. you can’t have one without the other.
— Will Witt (@thewillwitt) August 8, 2020
You are currently on a platform run by billionaires.
— Search Banned and Reply Deboosted Bob (@MSBob9) August 8, 2020
Labor needs capital and capital needs labor.
You on the other hand need to foment jealousy in order to recruit people to your agenda and gain power.
— Captain Who? (@CPTWho) August 8, 2020
How did this woman get elected to Congress?
She doesn’t know anything about economics or business, but she wants to regulate and manage the U.S. economy. https://t.co/v2BoaxCyyb
— Andrea Katherine (@stl_blonde) August 8, 2020
Keep thinking that. https://t.co/3ux3G7Ypwn
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 8, 2020
She will.