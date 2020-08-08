https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/08/make-up-your-mind-aocs-latest-economics-lesson-on-not-needing-billionaires-collides-her-dream-agenda-on-behalf-of-the-working-class/

It’s time yet again for another economics lesson courtesy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Er, who wants to tell her?

Something doesn’t quite add up in AOC’s economic belief system.

Exceptions to AOC’s theories do apply.

She will.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...