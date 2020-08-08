https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/08/maureen-had-too-much-pot-brownie-hillary-clinton-hammers-ny-times-columnist-for-now-deleted-and-corrected-display-of-2016-election-amnesia/

As we told you earlier today, the New York Times Opinion section had to repeatedly delete tweets and issue corrections concerning a Maureen Dowd column that attempted to make Joe Biden’s upcoming VP pick sound a bit more “historic” than it really will be.

This was the original approach:

We predicted Hillary Clinton might be offended by that, and sure enough, the former two-time Democrat presidential candidate — who was responding to one of the Times’ subsequent corrections — came in right on cue:

Pass the popcorn!

Almost.

