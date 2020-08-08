https://www.theblaze.com/news/media-cover-for-joe-biden-racial-diversity-comments

The mainstream media is again covering for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

What’s the background?

Biden ignited controversy this week for making insulting comments about the black community.

During a virtual conference hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Biden complemented the Hispanic community — but, in the process, took what many thought was a needless shot at the black community.

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things,” Biden said. “You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration than you do in Arizona. So it’s a very diverse community.”

How did the media cover the remarks?

According to a Fox News report, there was a “virtual blackout of coverage by both MSNBC and CNN” until brief mentions of the gaffe on Thursday and Friday.

From Fox News:

While MSNBC covered Biden’s mea culpa addressing his racially charged remarks on Friday morning, its biggest stars continued their blackout of coverage on the network’s most-watched shows. None of the collective nine hours worth of programming — from hosts Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes and Ali Velshi, who was filling in this week for Lawrence O’Donnell — addressed the former VP’s rhetorical flubs. CNN’s first primetime mention of Biden’s gaffes came Friday night on “Cuomo Prime Time.” However, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo strangely did not play the actual clip from Biden’s interview from the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ).

Did Biden apologize?

As TheBlaze reported, Biden issued an apology on Thursday.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all,” he tweeted.

Biden was forced to issue a similar apology in May after he controversially claimed that black people “ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him in November.

