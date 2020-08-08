https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/mississippi-schools-not-required-disclose-covid-outbreaks/

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) A Mississippi school district that has seen a handful of coronavirus cases among students since reopening for in-person classes last week is doing a good job of being transparent with the public, the governor and the state’s top health official said Wednesday.

The Corinth School District has reported six cases since July 27. More than 100 students are quarantined, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. He described the district as a “model” of how school districts should respond to the pandemic. The district has been posting daily updates on its Facebook page after receiving positive test results.

However, Dobbs and Reeves said during a news conference that the state has no requirement for districts to release information to the public when schools have outbreaks.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

