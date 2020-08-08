https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/must-see-president-trump-shuts-liberal-hack-reporter-pro-trump-press-conference-crowd-cheers-roars-video/

President Trump announced on Saturday he will sign executive orders on China Coronavirus stimulus payments to the American public.

President Trump RIPPED Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats for holding the talks hostage.

Trump then bashed Democrats for eliminating election safeguards in their proposals.

Democrats also wanted stimulus checks for illegal aliens.

Following his announcement in Bedminster, New Jersey the president took a few questions from the reporters.

TRENDING: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Now Begs Criminal Antifa Terrorists to Stay Home So Trump Won’t Use His Failed City in His Ads (VIDEO)

White House reporter Paula Reid attacked the president for going around the Democrats who stalled funds to the American public.

President Trump answered her questions then moved out

But Paula Reid was not done, ignored the president’s requests and continued to pepper him with questions.

President Trump told her, “No, no… You’re finished.”

The gallery crowd roared!

But hack reporter Reid was not finished, and continued to bark questions at the President of the United States.

So President Trump ended the presser.

The pro-Trump crowd roared again!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]