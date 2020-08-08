https://trendingpolitics.com/george-soros-the-world-s-pre-eminent-puppet-master/

Commentary by Jeff Davidson

It’s long been known that George Soros influences governments and impacts economies around the world. Whether it’s fomenting riots to undermine national sovereignty or sinking a nation’s currency to enrich himself, you can count on him.

sponsor



Evidence now has emerged that Soros, through his various organizations, is a micromanager as well, seeking to manipulate politics on a state and even local basis.

A search warrant was executed, by a Soros-backed prosecutor in St. Louis, on a married couple seeking to defend their home.

On June 29, 2020, standing in the front yard of their house with a weapon, the McCloskeys who were fearful for their lives, lawfully defended themselves among trespassing protestors. Mark McCloskey notes that he and his wife, ”were threatened, their dog was threatened, and people stated that they would burn down his home and his office. Others said they would be living in that home by the time they were done.”

Let George Do It

A mere two weeks later, on July 13, 2020, Open Society Foundations, the George Soros funded organization bent on diminishing the role of sovereign nations, bestowed $150 million in grants to black-led “justice organizations” to increase momentum “towards racial equality.” It also donated $70 million for “more immediate efforts to advance racial justice,” including campaigns to “reimagine” policing. By some accounts, 187 of his organizations are primed to undermine Donald Trump.

It is no stretch to say that George Soros is behind much of the political and social turmoil that the U.S. and other nations are experiencing. He foments dissension, daily if possible. He is a global puppet master extraordinaire who the Left downplays at every opportunity: If you mention his name, you’re accused of being paranoid.

Among history’s most conniving men, Soros conspires to influence who the presidents or chancellors of nations will be. As he did with Barack Obama, David Cameron, Angela Merkel, and others, Soros dictates global doctrine. Manipulators on the right are bit players compared to Soros and his hundreds of far Left funded agencies around the world.

An Authentic Menace

Detailing the intricacies of the menacing Soros empire would require an entire encyclopedia. In the U.S., Soros funds the Alliance for Justice, widely known for its activism in the appointment of federal judges, and its consistent portrayal of Republican judicial nominees as “extremists.”

The coordinated smear and attack on Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 was perpetrated by Soros funded groups. Online ads and subsequent blogger photographs allegedly show that Soros’ agents made direct cash payments, in unmarked envelopes, to hired protestors.

Another Soros group is the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), a pro-Castro organization and core member of the “open borders” lobby. CCR opposes nearly all U.S. government post-9/11, anti-terrorism measures, claiming that American “injustice” provokes acts of international terrorism, as if 1400 years of Islamic fundamentalism plays no part.

Soros funds the Human Rights Watch, a group that criticizes the U.S. and Israel, opposes the death penalty in all cases, and seeks open borders and total amnesty for illegal aliens. You get the picture, and those are merely three of hundred of U.S. groups that Soros lavishly funds.

We Know What’s Best For You

Soros foot soldiers include Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He is linked with other “rule the world” billionaires such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey of Twitter, Eric Schmidt of Alphabet (Google), and Dan Schulman of Paypal.

The billionaire boys club seeks to ramp up mass immigration to the breaking point and dissolve cultures, in pursuit of a hopeless utopian, one-world, global government. Read Thomas More’s Utopia, Plato’s Republic, Thomas Hobbes’ Leviathan, or other version of ‘ideal’ societies.

Each novel depicts nightmare scenarios (think, The Stepford Wives), replete with an all powerful central authority, restricted movement of citizens, serfdom, if not outright slavery, and all property belonging to the state. Who presides over such ‘perfect’ societies? You guessed it: elite, ‘omniscient’ rulers who ‘know’ what’s best for everyone.

Undermining National Cultures

Globalists like Soros seek to undermine national cultures and replace them with a one-world currency and one-world government, with themselves and crony-corporate elites in control. Concurrently, one radio host lamented, “I want to visit India and see Indian culture, not a McDonalds and Starbucks on every corner.”

A commentary in the international newspaper U.K. Mail is perceptive: “Unfettered immigration doesn’t strengthen any country; it weakens it as it fragments into Balkanized enclaves. Everyone is demanding that his or her little piece of the pie is more important than the other people’s piece of the pie.”

Meanwhile, legal citizens of such nations are implored to yield and relinquish their rights. If they balk, they are called xenophobic or racist, or even Nazis. Lawful citizens are unceasingly pressured to accommodate immigrants, many of whom have zero intention of assimilating.

Our Agenda or Bust

The Globalists reside in posh, gated enclaves, separate from the migrants which they require that everyone else host. Globalists don’t care what happens in your town. High crime, school overcrowding, bursting budgets, jam-packed hospital emergency rooms, and 70% out-of-wedlock birthrates won’t impact them.

Jeff Davidson is “The Work-Life Balance Expert®” and the premier thought leader on work-life balance, integration, and harmony. Jeff speaks to organizations that seek to enhance their overall productivity by improving the effectiveness of their people. He is the author of Breathing Space, Simpler Living, and Dial it Down. Visit www.BreathingSpace.com for more information on Jeff’s keynote speeches and seminars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

