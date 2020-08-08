https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/new-york-city-illegally-housing-pedophiles-block-elementary-school-playground/

New York City is illegally housing pedophiles at a luxury hotel a block from an elementary school playground.

One of the offenders, who is still on parole, raped a four year old girl.

At least six homeless pedophiles are being housed by the city at the Belleclaire hotel at Broadway and West 77th Street as of Friday night, according to a report from the New York Post.

“The hotel is just under 1,000 feet from the playground of PS 87 — and New York state law bars such high-risk sex offenders on probation or parole from “knowingly entering into or upon” schools or other facilities or other facilities ‘primarily used’ by children if a minor is present. Courts have interpreted that to mean they must keep 1,000 feet away,” the Post reports.

The city has been housing the homeless at hotels amid the coronavirus pandemic out of fear that they can’t adequately social distance in shelters.

The names and faces of the pedophiles are as follows:

Devron Vernal, 26, was “convicted in 2015 of physically overpowering and having sex with a 4-year-old girl. He was sentenced to four years in prison and remains on parole until 2028.”

Jonathan Evans, 29, “a sexually violent offender convicted in 2010 for using threats to force intercourse on a 6-year-old boy. He was sentenced to five years prison, and is not off of parole until 2025.”

Anderson Stuckey, 51, is “a sexually violent offender convicted in 2005 for using threats to rape a 10-year-old girl.”

Orlando Velasco, 35, “a sexually violent offender convicted in 2011 of repeatedly sexually molesting a child who was under the age of 11. He was sentenced to 42 months of prison, and is not off parole until 2022.”

Ronald Butler, 62, “a predicate sex offender who was convicted in 2013 of rape in the third degree for repeatedly using physical force to overpower and have intercourse with a 16-year-old girl.”

Rafael Medina, 37, “convicted in 2015 of forcibly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Fort Plain Village, in Montgomery County, NY. He was sentenced to three years prison and is on parole until 2023.”

The city would not confirm to the Post if they are still at the hotel or not.

