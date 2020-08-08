https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/08/newsmaxs-wh-correspondent-outlines-the-anecdotal-evidence-showing-barr-durham-will-do-next-to-nothing-about-the-spygate-plotters/

Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson has put together this rather compelling thread outlining what she says is anecdotal evidence that John Durham and AG Bill Barr “will do next to nothing about the Spygate plotters.”

“Most of this evidence is hiding in plain sight”:

Good question. What does happen to Trump’s base if “Barr/Durham don’t deliver?”

September 4, 60 days before the election, is coming up fast:

And President Trump himself added to this speculation when he tweeted the other day, “Hopefully, for the good of our County, it is coming soon”:

The “it” being simply questioning “James Comey, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan or James Clapper”:

Buck Sexton agrees:

As does Jesse Kelly:

And one final thought from Emerald:

Now, over to you AG Barr. Prove her wrong. . .

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...