https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/newsom-threatens-parents-penalties-hiring-tutors/

(KOGO) A coalition of parents, teachers and education advocates led by KOGO’s Carl DeMaio and his statewide political action committee Reform California is calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately SUSPEND the law in question (AB-5) as it relates to at-home tutors and teachers.

Under a new law (AB-5) that went into effect January 1, 2020, parents who hire tutors to work at home would have to pay them as employees, not independent contractors. AB-5 imposes stiff penalties on any business or individual caught violating the onerous law.

Most parents are not aware of this legal requirement and complying with AB-5 would impose undue burden on parents who are simply trying to help keep their children on pace for learning during the Covid-19 shutdowns of local schools.

Read the full story ›

The post Newsom threatens parents with penalties for hiring tutors appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

