A New Jersey student is facing possible disciplinary action after using a photograph of President Trump as a background during an online class Zoom call.

On Friday, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education issued a concerned letter to Stockton University, asserting that doctoral student Robert Dailyda was charged with violating provisions of its campus code after students said they were offended by the image.

A spokesperson for the school confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Dailyda is a student at Stockton University and is involved in a code of conduct case.

“That case is still open and no disciplinary action has been taken,” said Diane D’Amico, the director of news and media relations at the university.

D’Amico said federal student privacy laws prevent the school from disclosing specifics of the case and linked to its codes of conduct page.

The letter says university police called Dailyda on July 3, informing him they received a report that he made threatening messages to others. Dailyda denied the allegation. Then on July 10, the doctoral student met with members of the university’s “Care and Community Standards” office to explain his political views, the background on the call, and a social media post in which he said he was “done with the leftist agenda of BLM and the white self haters.”

“I love this country. We are a diverse, yet assimilated population from all backgrounds,” the post said earlier on.

On Stockton University’s code of conduct webpage, it says, “All violations of the Campus Conduct Code have minimum and maximum sanctions. The minimum sanctions that are given to students who violate the Campus Code of Conduct are determined by the type and severity of the violation.” It continues to say the “maximum sanction for all violations of the Campus Conduct Code is Expulsion.”