TikTok is preparing to sue the Trump administration as early as Tuesday after President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday effectively banning the Chinese-owned app from the United States, according to a source who reported to NPR.

The source told NPR it would be filing the suit with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, near the company’s headquarters.

Under Trump’s executive order, ByteDance, which owns TikTok, must sell the app within 45 days or it will be banned in the United States.

“The spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People’s Republic of China continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” the executive order states. “At this time, action must be taken to address the threat posed by one mobile application in particular, TikTok.”

“It’s based on pure speculation and conjecture,” the source told NPR. “The order has no findings of fact, just reiterates rhetoric about China that has been kicking around.”

The Trump administration has accused TikTok of selling American user data to the Chinese government, despite claims from the company that said it would never turn over user information.

“We are shocked by the recent executive order, which was issued without any due process,” a statement from TikTok read. “For nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the U.S. government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed.

“We will pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and our users are treated fairly – if not by the administration, then by the U.S. courts.”

