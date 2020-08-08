https://www.westernjournal.com/odd-news-residents-help-police-lasso-runaway-emu-short-chase/

It’s not every day that you see a giant bird out for a stroll in Arizona. Lost dogs and cats, coyotes, javelina and bobcats, sure — but an emu?

That’s what one man spotted early Tuesday morning as he was out for a walk in Scottsdale: one of the largest birds on the planet, an exotic anomaly, casually going for a stroll.

“During my 6 am daily walk this morning I ‘bumped’ into this Emu, both as I headed West and East within Legend Trail,” Steve Woodworth shared on Facebook.

“Did the appropriate HOA reporting…and later learned, via friends and the media, that the Scottsdale Police lassoed it on the golf course and is now seeking the rightful owner.

“Not the normal morning walk, but so pleased the Emu is now safe and protected. Stay safe, everyone!!!”

Police tracked down the emu near a Scottsdale golf course. According to KSAZ-TV, after a short chase, the officers, using food as a bribe, were able to lasso it and take it back to the station with the help of some locals. The emu was rather appropriately near Roadrunner Drive.

“Anyone missing their Emu?” the Scottsdale Police Department posted. “Officers from our Foothills District (D4) found and captured an Emu this morning walking in the area of Legend Trail Parkway and Roadrunner Dr.

“Please call our non-emergency number at 480-312-5000 if you have lost your bird or you know where this animal belongs.”

You might think that this odd occurrence is a rarity, but this isn’t the first time an emu has been found wandering in Arizona.

In May, the Arizona DOT shared photos of an emu picking its way along a wash near Happy Valley in the Phoenix area.

Always wanted to go to Australia, but it hasn’t happened yet? Well, never fear, you can get a taste of down under right now with these shots of an emu wandering along L-303 southbound at Happy Valley! pic.twitter.com/OFTqAwH2to — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 23, 2020

And last year, police had a unique Mother’s Day as they located and escorted yet another of the giant birds near Scottsdale. According to AZ Central, police were told there was “a large bird loose in the area.”

The emu didn’t seem too bothered by the interaction or its capture and mostly behaved as an officer walked it back to the enclosure it had escaped from.

While the fate of the bird found Tuesday has not yet been shared, hopefully it will find its way home with all the media coverage it has been getting. And if you live in Arizona, keep your eyes open — you might just spot one of these guys.

