(Natural News) Founded by Communists nearly 100 years ago, The “Daily Worker” newspaper’s mission is to destroy anyone who has made a living starting and running their own business. If you went to college, worked hard for years to save money and invest it, you deserve to be bankrupted for the “99 percent” who are too lazy or stupid to do it themselves. The “Daily Worker” has changed mastheads (names) more times than a convicted serial killer on the lam, but the platform remains the same. Now called the “People’s World,” the communist propaganda machine supports a new dictatorship where all the peons work in factories and processing plants (glorified plantations) and nobody owns anything–no land, no homes, no businesses, and certainly no guns.

The Daily Worker or “People’s World” promises its members they will eventually “raise the standards of struggle against the few who rob and plunder the many.” Again, the plan is simple: Steal all wealth from anyone successful in life and give it to the lazy paupers, while the rich get richer riding on their backs all the way to the bank.

The paper claims that anyone who is a landlord is a “profiteer” and should “fear” their propaganda newspaper. If you own your own business and sell anything, including food, clothes, natural remedies, or holistic health services, then you are a “merchant prince” and deserve to be stripped of all your wealth, belongings, and business in the name of the few who have been robbed and plundered by you. You are an enemy of the people, of the people’s world.

Get ready, socialists, to work in factories 60 hours a week and pay 70 percent income tax

Are you part of the labor party? Do you like boxing wheat thins all day or putting handles on car doors? If you want your labor job to stay the same forever, along with you and your broke life working for peanuts for the “man,” then you should join the Communist Party and cheer for their propaganda newspaper, that loves anyone and anything that’s not white and doesn’t understand that Communism means poverty, sickness and early death.

Are you a “voice for the workers?” Are you a voice for immigrants, gay folks and people who are confused by the media and life itself? Perfect. Read more about the Marxist way that’s infiltrating America piece by piece, moron by moron.

For nearly a century, the Daily Worker and all of its copy-cat shills thereafter, have “taken the side” (taken control) of the desolate and desperate peasants. Now, at least one-third of all Americans are considered “lower class” people who are prime targets for believing that Socialism isn’t Communism, and that somehow it could actually help them and their miserable lives will be better, not far worse (as the latter case always proves to be the outcome with socialism and communism – just take a look at Russia, China and North Korea, not to mention Venezuela).

These Communists always purport that they represent the exact opposite of what they want. They claim to want democracy, peace, sustainable living conditions, jobs, etc. The real goal is to bankrupt everyone, take complete control of everything, and then thinly ration out toxic food and infertility/abortion drugs until the population is reduced by several billion people.

Currently, nearly a third of all Americans live in “lower class” homes

Are you a lower class citizen who needs a dictatorship government to manage all of your income for you, including your rent, groceries, medicine, college, and public transportation? Are you ready to forfeit your home, car, guns and children to the government when they declare the next emergency? The lower class in America makes $25,000 a year, and that’s for the household. Most of those folks live in metropolitan cities or in the Southwest. In Texas, half of all households are considered lower class. However, currently, more than half of all homes in the US are considered middle class. This is the class the communists intend to completely wipe out, and overnight.

The “wealth gap” has grown over the past few years, according to the communist newspapers, and they want you furious about it. Mad enough to loot, burn, rape and murder for it. That’s why Black Lives Matter and Antifa have hoodwinked millions of Blacks and Whites alike in America into believing there’s not just a race war, but a class war going on. Make no mistake about it, BLM is a terrorist organization hell bent on killing e everyone who owns anything in America. It has nothing to do with race, creed, color, religion, gender, or even politics. It’s only about the systematic destruction of the Republic.

Get ready for the Communist Jihad that’s been renamed “Black Lives Matter.” Watch out for the next morphed covid, more lock downs, more gun grabs, and more Soros-funded riots in metro cities. Stay stocked on food, water, supplements, guns and ammo my friends. The war is coming. BLM is communism. Antifa is communism. George Soros is communism. The Democrat Party is communism. The fake race war is communism. You better recognize.

Read more news about the dangers of communism at our new site, launching shortly: Communism.news

