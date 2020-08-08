https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/party-leader-ocasio-cortez-pushed-side-democrat-convention-lolita-express-frequent-flyer-bill-clinton-given-prominent-speaking-slot/

Bill Clinton will be given a prominent speaking slot at the Democrat convention in Milwaukee this month. Bill Clinton was listed on Epstein’s Lolita Express flight logs 27 times.

Just last week Bill Clinton was named in a court document release. An Epstein witness interview revealed Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s pedophile island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and “2 young girls.”

But party leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not yet slotted on the speaking list according to reports.

Evidently, Democrat moderates still think they control the party.

Politico reported:

Bernie Sanders and John Kasich will share a night in the spotlight, and both Clintons are slated to have prominent speaking roles at the all-virtual Democratic National Convention in less than two weeks, multiple people familiar with the plans told POLITICO. Others who’ve been tapped for coveted speaking slots during an event that’s been shrunk down to eight prime-time hours over four nights are Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Jill Biden. And it goes without saying that the party’s two most popular figures, Barack and Michelle Obama, will be featured prominently. One source said Kasich — the former Republican governor of Ohio and a major critic of President Donald Trump — would appear on the same night as Sanders early in the week in a demonstration of unity. The duo would be designed to showcase a broad anti-Trump coalition that is backing Biden.

