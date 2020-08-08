https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pat-robertson-evangelical-voters-protests/2020/08/08/id/981228

America has suffered from a breakdown of society that had its beginnings in a rejection of faith, according to evangelical leader Pat Robertson on Newsmax TV.

“The Bible says were made in the image of God and every human being is important, and we’ve got all these, now, radical outfits that don’t respect God,” Robertson told “Saturday Report.” “I think when you go back to Roe v. Wade, and we started killing unborn babies – we’ve hit something like 60 million or more – the country has got a climate of death instead of a climate of life.

“We used to celebrate life, the life of the elderly, and now we don’t have that anymore.”

Robertson, who founded the Christian Broadcast Network in the 1950s, is a former presidential candidate and an evangelical pioneer. He is also 90 years old and author of the recently released “I Have Walked With the Living God.”

Robertson called the massive shuttering of churches during the global coronavirus pandemic “absurd” and “an outrage” while violent riots have been allowed throughout Democrat-run cities in America,

“I think it’s absurd,” Robertson told host Grant Stinchfield. “If they can gather at a protest rally without masks, but can’t come to a house of worship and serve God, I think it’s an outrage. There’s no question about it.”

