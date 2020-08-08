https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-says-trump-executive-orders-coronavirus-relief-are-unconstitutional-slop?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Sunday slammed President Trump’s executive orders giving economic relief on coronavirus.

“What the president did is unconstitutional slop,” Pelosi said Aug. 9 on Fox News Sunday, denouncing the orders as “illusions.”

Pelosi (D-Calif) fired back at host Chris Wallace when he reminded her that Trump signed the orders when Congress failed to pass a relief package.

“We have to reach an agreement,” Pelosi said. “Children are food insecure. Families are at the risk of being evicted. The virus is moving like a freight train.” Taking a swipe at Trump, she continued: “The kindest thing I could say is he doesn’t know what he’s talking about or something’s wrong there — something’s very, very wrong.”

Pelosi leveled her charges after Trump bypassed the stalemated Congress, and directly signed four relief measures in the form of executive actions.

