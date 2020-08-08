https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/photo-surfaces-showing-tiktok-executives-posing-communist-flag/

(DISRN) A photo has surfaced showing top executives of ByteDance, the owner of video-sharing app TikTok, posing with Communist Party members and a communist flag at the company’s Beijing headquarters in 2019.

The photo comes the day after President Trump signed an order banning TikTok from the U.S. due to security concerns regarding the company’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

According to Taiwan News, the event was held by the CCP branch of the Information and Communication Department and the Haidian District Overseas Chinese Federation (HCTF). The event headliner, shown on the photo below, was “Never forget the original intention, remember the mission, and promote the new era of Overseas Chinese Federation information communication work.”

