As Twitchy mentioned earlier, President Trump met with reporters Saturday to outline some of the things Democrats tried to sneak into a coronavirus relief bill, including stimulus checks for illegal aliens, the mass release of illegal aliens from detention, and the mass release of inmates.

Also in his remarks, Trump warned that electing Joe Biden would decimate the economy, and he touched on the Green New Deal, calling it “childish.” (Skip ahead to around 1:30 for that bit.) Don’t forget that not one senator — not even its co-sponsors — voted for the Green New Deal when Mitch McConnell brought it to a vote.

Wonder how much of the Green New Deal will make it into the Democrat’s party platform?

